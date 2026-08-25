Tuesday, August 25, 2026
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AcquisitionsMixed-UseTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 26,494 SF Mixed-Use Building in East Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 26,494-square-foot mixed-use building in East Dallas. The site at 2700 Live Oak St. was originally constructed in 1923 as a bottling plant for beverage company 7Up and now houses an apartment building and retail center. Joe Santelli, Nick Fluellen, Chris Pearson and Bard Hoover of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an out-of-state REIT, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a local, private investor completing a 1031 exchange. Both parties requested anonymity.

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