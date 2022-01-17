Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 265-Unit Apartment Community in West Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of The Villas at Cantamar, a 265-unit apartment community located on the west side of Fort Worth. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as two pools, a playground and onsite laundry facilities. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the locally based buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.