Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 265-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Somerset, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

SOMERSET, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Edgewood Grove Storage, a 265-unit self-storage facility in Somerset, about 65 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. The property, which also features a residential component of seven houses and five apartments, was built in phases beginning in 1997 and totals 35,100 net rentable square feet of storage space. Jared Houck, Kevin Bledsoe and Matthew Junkin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

