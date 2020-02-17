Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 26,500 SF Mars Plaza Shopping Center in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Mars Plaza, a 26,500-square-foot shopping center located in the East Texas city of Beaumont. Gus Lagos, Justin Miller, Davis Hansen, Alan Wolansky and Harris Brooks of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based developer, in the transaction. The buyer was a Houston-based limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.