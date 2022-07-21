Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 266-Site Manufactured Housing Community in Metro Houston
BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Cedar Grove Park RV Resort, a 266-site manufactured housing community located in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. Robert Denninger of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, and the buyer, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Both parties involved in the deal requested anonymity. The community was roughly 90 percent occupied at the time of sale.
