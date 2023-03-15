REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 266-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Jonestown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Self-Storage

JONESTOWN, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of two self-storage facilities totaling 266 units in Jonestown, about 23 miles northeast of Harrisburg. The facilities, both of which were recently renovated, offer a total of 42,380 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space. Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Sean Beuche of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.





