Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 267-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Azle, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

AZLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Eagle Mountain Self Storage, an 267-unit facility located in the northwestern Fort Worth suburb of Azle. The property spans 68,200 net rentable square feet. Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.