Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 267-Unit Self-Storage Facility Near San Antonio

Texas

Noah's Ark Self Storage in Converse features 82,960 net rentable square feet across 267 units.

CONVERSE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Noah’s Ark Self Storage, a 267-unit facility in Converse, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The property features 82,960 net rentable square feet, with units ranging in size from 16 to 300 square feet. Jon Dankefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and procured the buyer, Store It All Self Storage. The facility is the new ownership’s 18th location in Texas.