Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 268-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Hanover, Pennsylvania

HANOVER, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Hanover Self Storage, a 238-unit facility located about 115 miles west of Philadelphia. The property spans 32,150 net rentable square feet and includes 10 outdoor parking spaces. Gabriel Coe, Brett Hatcher and Nathan Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Sean Beuche of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.