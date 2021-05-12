Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 271,008 SF Warehouse in Peterborough, New Hampshire

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Vose Farm Business Center, a 271,008-square-foot warehouse in Peterborough, located in the southern-central part of the state. The asset sold for roughly $10.8 million. Vose Farm Business Center is situated on 79.2 acres, features clear heights of 14 to 22 feet and has been renovated since its original construction. Harrison Klein and Luigi Lessa of Marcus & Millichap, along with Andy Peterson of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller, Juniper Advisory Services LLC, in the transaction. Scott Geller, also with Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer, New York-based Premium Capital Resources LLC. James Koury of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.