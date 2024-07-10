Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 274-Room Dual-Branded Hotel in Downtown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 274-room dual-branded hotel in downtown Dallas. The hotel component of the building, which was constructed in 1910 and houses 237 apartments and 20,000 square feet of commercial space, consists of 132 rooms under the TownePlace Suites brand and 142 rooms under the Fairfield Inn & Suites brand. Shared amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center, business center, 1,050 square feet of meeting space and a convenience store. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Butler Brothers Hospitality Group LLC, which will continue to own and operate the apartments and commercial space, in the transaction The duo also procured the buyer, a joint venture between Lowen Hospitality and Vashee & Associates.

