REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 274-Unit Copper Creek Apartments in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Copper-Creek-Apartments-Fort-Worth

Copper Creek Apartments in Fort Worth totals 274 units. The property was built in 1986.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Copper Creek, a 274-unit apartment community located on the east side of Fort Worth. The property was built in 1986 and comprises 17 buildings, as well as a pool, soccer field, playground and onsite laundry facilities. An undisclosed, California-based private investment firm sold Copper Creek to California-based Tides Equities. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  