Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 274-Unit Copper Creek Apartments in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Copper Creek, a 274-unit apartment community located on the east side of Fort Worth. The property was built in 1986 and comprises 17 buildings, as well as a pool, soccer field, playground and onsite laundry facilities. An undisclosed, California-based private investment firm sold Copper Creek to California-based Tides Equities. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal.
