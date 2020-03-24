Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 274-Unit Copper Creek Apartments in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Copper Creek, a 274-unit multifamily property in Fort Worth. The community was built on 12.4 acres in 1986 and was renovated in 2013 and 2017. Amenities include a pool, soccer field and a playground. Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Florida-based DIJ Properties, in the transaction. Silva also procured the buyer, a Texas-based private investment firm.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.