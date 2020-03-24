REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 274-Unit Copper Creek Apartments in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Copper Creek Apartments in Fort Worth totals 274 units. The property was built in 1986 and was renovated in 2013 and 2017.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Copper Creek, a 274-unit multifamily property in Fort Worth. The community was built on 12.4 acres in 1986 and was renovated in 2013 and 2017. Amenities include a pool, soccer field and a playground. Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Florida-based DIJ Properties, in the transaction. Silva also procured the buyer, a Texas-based private investment firm.

