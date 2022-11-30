Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 276-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Azle, Texas

AZLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Azco Center Point Storage, an 276-unit facility in Azle, located northwest of Fort Worth. The facility spans 37,228 net rentable square feet. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local investment group, and procured the buyer, a private partnership, in the transaction.