Final Touch Nails, Hair & Spa and Subway are tenants at the 2,870-square-foot retail property in El Cajon, Calif.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 2,780 SF Retail Property in El Cajon, California

by Amy Works

EL CAJON, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a multi-tenant retail property in El Cajon, an eastern suburb of San Diego. Two Squared LLC sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $1.5 million.

At the time of sale, the 2,870-square-foot property was fully leased to two tenants, Final Touch Nails, Hair & Spa and Subway. The asset is located along the North 2nd Street retail corridor.

Nick Totah and Ross Sanchez of The Totah Group of Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego downtown office represented the seller in the deal.

