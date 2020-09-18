Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 279-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Houston

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Big Space Storage, a 279-unit self-storage facility in Houston. The property was built in 2016 and spans 137,760 net rentable square feet. Dave Knobler and Casey Kral of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a partnership, and procured the buyer, a limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.