Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 279-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Tyler, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

TYLER, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the 1031 exchange sale of Paluxy Drive Self Storage, a 279-unit facility in Tyler, located about 100 miles east of Dallas. The property was built in phases between 1999 and 2010 and spans 35,892 net rentable square feet. Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based family partnership, in the transaction. Karr also procured the buyer, an East Texas-based investor.