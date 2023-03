HARTFORD, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 28-unit apartment building located at 385 Main St. in downtown Hartford. The five-story building houses 25 one-bedroom residences and three two-bedroom units. Eric Pentore, Ross Friedel and Wes Klockner of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Connecticut-based private investor, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.