WESTPORT, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 28-unit apartment complex located about 50 miles northeast of New York City in Westport. The Westporter was built in 2019 and includes both flat- and townhouse-style units, as well as four ground-floor retail spaces. Eric Pentore, Victor Nolletti, Wes Klockner and Ross Friedel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.