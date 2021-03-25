REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 280-Unit A-1 Mini Storage Facility in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

SPRING, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of A-1 Mini Storage, a 280-unit self-storage facility in the northern Houston suburb of Spring that primarily offers climate-controlled space in. Brandon Karr, Danny Cunningham and Dave Knobler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Other terms of sale were not disclosed.

