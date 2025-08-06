Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 280-Unit Apartment Community in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Central Park Apartments, a 280-unit community located at 2900 Camp Creek Parkway in southwest Atlanta. Built in 1969, Central Park sits on a 23-acre lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the city’s Camp Creek neighborhood. The property comprises 143 one-bedroom and 137 two-bedroom apartments.

Scott Spalding of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the seller in the transaction. Marco Welch, also with Marcus & Millichap, procured the value-add buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. Marcus & Millichap’s Joe Mitchell helped facilitate the transaction.