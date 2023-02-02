Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 281-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Texas City, Texas

TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Smart Self Storage, an 281-unit facility in Texas City, about 45 miles southeast of Houston. The facility was built in and totals 29,549 net rentable square feet across 204 climate-controlled and 77 non-climate-controlled units. Dave Knobler, Jon Danklefs, Ray Kang and Brad Weigel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a publicly traded REIT. Both parties requested anonymity.