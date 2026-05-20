Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 2,847 SF Restaurant Property in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a single-tenant restaurant property located at 2817 N. 7th St. in Phoenix. Built in 1969, the 2,847-square-foot drive-thru building is occupied by Original Chop Shop, a Scottsdale-based fast-casual eatery with 27 locations across Arizona, Texas and Georgia. The restaurant will remain in operation following the sale. Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Zack House of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, a California-based investor.