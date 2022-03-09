Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 286-Unit Self-Storage Facility Near San Antonio
NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of B’s Stor All, a 286-unit self-storage facility in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels. The property consists of 32,320 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space across 237 units, along with 49 outdoor parking spaces. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also undisclosed.
