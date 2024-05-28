Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 2,867 SF Fifth & Penn Mixed-Use Property in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Fifth & Penn, a mixed-use property in San Diego. Tom Fine of TJF 5th Ave LLC sold the asset to Daniel Heimler of DAH Penn LLC for $1.6 million.

Located at 441-43 Pennsylvania Ave., the 2,867-square-foot property offers ground-floor restaurant space and an apartment and creative office space on the second floor. The buyer plans to occupy the apartment, while the restaurant and office tenants will remain at the building.

Ross Sanchez and Nick Totah of The Totah Group in Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.