Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
441-43-Pennsylvania-Ave-San-Diego-CA
The 2,867-square-foot property at 441-43 Pennsylvania Ave. in San Diego features restaurant, office and apartment space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMixed-UseMultifamilyOfficeRetailWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 2,867 SF Fifth & Penn Mixed-Use Property in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Fifth & Penn, a mixed-use property in San Diego. Tom Fine of TJF 5th Ave LLC sold the asset to Daniel Heimler of DAH Penn LLC for $1.6 million.

Located at 441-43 Pennsylvania Ave., the 2,867-square-foot property offers ground-floor restaurant space and an apartment and creative office space on the second floor. The buyer plans to occupy the apartment, while the restaurant and office tenants will remain at the building.

Ross Sanchez and Nick Totah of The Totah Group in Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Bernhardt Furniture Signs 20,000 SF Office Lease Renewal...

NAI Pfefferle Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF Manufacturing...

Challenging Assumptions About the Rio Grande Valley Retail...

Aztec Group Arranges $55.6M Financing for Active Adult...

CBRE Secures $30.9M Construction Loan for Publix-Anchored Shopping...

JLL Brokers Sale of 264,339 SF Regency Center...

Four Retailers Sign Leases at Freshfields Village in...

Creation, Clarion Partners Break Ground on $250M Park...

Transwestern Development Completes 199-Unit Vero Apartment Community in...