The site of Storage Solutions USA and Bay- Wash Car Wash spans 4.2 acres at the corner of East Main Street and Schutt Road in Middletown.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 288-Unit Self-Storage, Car Wash Facility in Middletown, New York

by Taylor Williams

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Storage Solutions USA and Bay Wash Car Wash in Middletown, about 75 miles north of New York City. The site spans 4.2 acres, and the property consists of 30,475 net rentable square feet of storage space across 288 units and a self-service car wash with five self-service bays and one in-bay automatic wash. Andreas Makris, Kevin Bledsoe, Alan Cafiero and Matt Junkin of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Manas Equities. 

