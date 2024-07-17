Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Vanderbilt-Apartments-Clute
Vanderbilt Apartments in Clute totals 288 units. The property was built in 1978.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 288-Unit Vanderbilt Apartments in Clute, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CLUTE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Vanderbilt Apartments, a 288-unit multifamily community located south of Houston in Clute. The property was built in 1978 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, dog park, playground and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Nico Bianchi and Kent Myers of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as Gupta Vanderbilt Place LLC, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a locally based limited liability company.

You may also like

Elon Musk to Relocate SpaceX, X Headquarters from...

IAC Properties Breaks Ground on 435,000 SF Spec...

Mintwood Real Estate Begins Leasing 219-Unit Mixed-Income Residential...

FOH Events Signs 23,465 SF Industrial Lease in...

CBRE Arranges $221.5M Sale of Jersey City Apartment...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $29M Sale of Manhattan...

JLL Arranges $28M Sale of Van Mall Retirement...

CapRock Partners Buys 707,010 SF Industrial Warehouse in...

Pinnacle Brokers Sale of 38,114 SF Flex Property...