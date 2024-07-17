Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 288-Unit Vanderbilt Apartments in Clute, Texas

CLUTE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Vanderbilt Apartments, a 288-unit multifamily community located south of Houston in Clute. The property was built in 1978 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, dog park, playground and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Nico Bianchi and Kent Myers of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as Gupta Vanderbilt Place LLC, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a locally based limited liability company.