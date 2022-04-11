Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 290-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Arlington
ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Alpha Storage Centers, a 290-unit self-storage facility in Arlington. The property spans 88,107 net rentable square feet. Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based private investor, in the transaction. An entity doing business as 10 Federal Self Storage purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.
