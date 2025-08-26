Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 291-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Oakdale, New York

OAKDALE, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 291-unit self-storage facility in Oakdale, located on Long Island. Oakdale Self Storage was built in 2005 and spans 27,320 net rentable square feet across 190 climate-controlled units, 86 non-climate-controlled units and 15 outdoor parking spaces. Andreas Makris and Kevin Bledsoe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. John Horowitz of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record. The facility was 88 percent occupied at the time of sale.