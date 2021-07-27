REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 292-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Madisonville, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

MADISONVILLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of D&J Storage, a 292-unit self-storage facility in Madisonville, about 100 miles north of Houston. The property spans 41,740 square feet. Dave Knobler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Jordan Farrer, Charles LeClaire and Adam Schlosser, also with Marcus & Millichap, represented the buyer, an individual/personal trust. Both parties requested anonymity.

