Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 29,205 SF Retail Property in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Bissonnet Beltway Plaza, a 29,205-square-foot retail property in southwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 5.6 acres in 1978. Alex Wolansky and Gus Lagos of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.