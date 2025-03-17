Monday, March 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 29,400 SF Retail Center in Sugar Land, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 29,400-square-foot retail center in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. Known as Synott Flex Retail Center, the property comprises three buildings that were constructed on a 2.3-acre site in 2024. The center was fully leased to seven tenants at the time of sale. Philip Levy, Allie Munday and Adam Abushagur of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction, and Levy and Munday also procured the buyer. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.

You may also like

M2G Ventures Buys 740,000 SF Industrial, Retail Property...

JPI Breaks Ground on 373-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Vantage Communities Sells 288-Unit Apartment Complex in Burleson,...

Intertec Instrumentation Signs 20,200 SF Industrial Lease in...

Centurion Property Group Acquires 770-Bed Student Housing Community...

Wayfair to Open 150,000 SF Store in West...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 181-Unit Self-Storage...

Spartan Purchases Three Northwest Arkansas Self-Storage Facilities Totaling...

CBRE Arranges $13.8M Sale of Flex Property in...