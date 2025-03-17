Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 29,400 SF Retail Center in Sugar Land, Texas

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 29,400-square-foot retail center in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. Known as Synott Flex Retail Center, the property comprises three buildings that were constructed on a 2.3-acre site in 2024. The center was fully leased to seven tenants at the time of sale. Philip Levy, Allie Munday and Adam Abushagur of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction, and Levy and Munday also procured the buyer. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.