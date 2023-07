FREEPORT, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Blue Water Self Storage, a 295-unit facility in Freeport, located about 60 miles south of Houston. The seven-building facility was built on 8.2 acres in 1999 and spans 56,600 net rentable square feet. Dave Knobler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based limited partnership, in the transaction. Knobler also procured the buyer, a New York-based limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.