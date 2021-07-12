REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 296-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Shawnee, Oklahoma

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Oklahoma, Self-Storage, Texas

SHAWNEE, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Bryan Street Storage, a 296-unit self-storage facility in Shawnee, an eastern suburb of Oklahoma City. The property, which offers 47,640 net rentable square feet, was built on 3.8 acres in 2009 and subsequently expanded in 2011 and 2020. Brian Kelly, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. Mark McCoy of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

 

