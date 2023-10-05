Thursday, October 5, 2023
Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 296-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Chelsea, Maine

by Taylor Williams

CHELSEA, MAINE — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a portfolio of three self-storage facilities totaling 296 units in Chelsea, located just south of Augusta. The properties total 45,690 net rentable square feet of space. Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an individual/personal trust, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Jim Koury of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

