Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 298-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Magnolia, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Corporate Woods Storall, a 298-unit self-storage facility located in the northwestern Houston suburb of Magnolia. The facility spans 99,180 net rentable square feet. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were Texas-based limited liability companies that requested anonymity.