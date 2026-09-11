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AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 299-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Crowley, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CROWLEY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Crowley Space Station, a 299-unit self-storage facility located south of Fort Worth. The site spans 5.2 acres, and the facility offers drive-up units, covered parking and uncovered parking spaces for a total of 64,210 net rentable square feet. Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local owner-operator, in the transaction, and procured the buyer, a California-based private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

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