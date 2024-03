RIPON, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of 3.56 acres of land with freeway visibility in Ripon, east of the Bay Area and south of Sacramento. Adel Ammari sold the asset to SRB Properties LLC for $1 million.

The buyer plans to develop the vacant land site, located at 659 W. Milgeo Ave., into a retail location.

Andres Lopez, Adam Levin and Robert Johnston of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and buyer in the transaction.