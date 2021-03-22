Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 30-Unit Apartment Complex in Middletown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Oak Grove Apartments, a 30-unit multifamily complex in Middletown, a southern suburb of Harrisburg. All units are two-bedrooms. Craig Dunkle and Mher Vartanian of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.