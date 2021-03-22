REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 30-Unit Apartment Complex in Middletown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Oak Grove Apartments, a 30-unit multifamily complex in Middletown, a southern suburb of Harrisburg. All units are two-bedrooms. Craig Dunkle and Mher Vartanian of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  