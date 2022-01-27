Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 30-Unit Apartment Property in Henderson, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Multifamily, Southeast

Elmwood Apartments includes 16 one-bedroom and 14 two-bedroom units across four buildings on 1.2 acres.

HENDERSON, KY. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Elmwood Apartments, a 30-unit multifamily property located in Henderson. The property sold for $1.3 million.

Aaron Kuroiwa, Jack Friskney and Austin Meeker of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, which were both undisclosed limited liability companies. Colby Haugness, Marcus & Millichap’s Kentucky broker of record, assisted in closing the transaction.

Elmwood Apartments includes 16 one-bedroom and 14 two-bedroom units across four buildings on 1.2 acres. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale. Located at 1818 N Elm St., the property is situated across the Ohio River from Evansville.