Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 301-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 301-unit CubeSmart self-storage facility in the central Massachusetts city of Worcester. The property features 19,776 square feet of net rentable climate-controlled space. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Joseph French Jr. of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was also an undisclosed limited liability company.
