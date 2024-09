BESSEMER, ALA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Second Attic Storage, a 302-unit self-storage facility located on a three-acre site at 1760 4th Ave. SW in Bessemer, about 19 miles southwest of Birmingham. Eddie Greenhalgh, Jake Payne and Lee Thornton of Marcus & Millichap’s Birmingham office represented the seller and procured the buyer, both limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.