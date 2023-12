GONZALES, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Apache Self Storage, a 303-unit facility in Gonzales, about 75 miles east of San Antonio. The property consists of 50 climate-controlled units, 210 non-climate-controlled units, 24 container units and 19 parking spaces. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the off-market transaction and procured a limited liability company as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.