Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 304-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Sugar Land, Texas

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Sugar Land RV/Boat & Self Storage, a facility located on the southwestern outskirts of Houston. Built on six acres in 1999, the property consists of 304 non-climate-controlled units, one warehouse/workshop space, eight covered parking spots and six outdoor parking spaces for a total of 95,942 net rentable square feet. Dave Knobler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a New York-based limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.