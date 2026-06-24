Wednesday, June 24, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 306-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Denison, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENISON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of A-Alpha Self Storage, a 306-unit facility in the North Texas city of Denison. Built on 4.2 acres between 1996 and 2008, the facility spans 41,959 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space, as well as five permanent shipping containers and one office space. Danny Cunningham and Brandon Karr of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, a Dallas-Fort Worth owner-operator that similarly requested anonymity.

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