Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 307-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Conroe, Texas

CONROE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Cool Spaces Storage, a 307-unit self-storage facility located about 40 miles north of Houston in Conroe. The property consists of eight single-story buildings on a 12-acre site that were constructed in 2021. Of the facility’s 71,520 net rentable square feet (NRSF) of space, there is 33,600 NRSF of climate-controlled space, 2,500 NRSF of non-climate-controlled space and 35,420 NRSF of RV and boat storage space. Dave Knobler, Mixson Staffel and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Texas-based developer, in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.