Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 30,800 SF Retail Strip Center in Victoria, Texas

VICTORIA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Dollar Tree Plaza, a 30,800-square-foot retail strip center in Victoria, about 85 miles north of Corpus Christi. Built on 3.3 acres in 2013, the two-building center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Dollar Tree, Anytime Fitness, Domino’s, Metro by T-Mobile and Freeway Insurance. Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.