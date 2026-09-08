Tuesday, September 8, 2026
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AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 30,800 SF Retail Strip Center in Victoria, Texas

by Taylor Williams

VICTORIA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Dollar Tree Plaza, a 30,800-square-foot retail strip center in Victoria, about 85 miles north of Corpus Christi. Built on 3.3 acres in 2013, the two-building center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Dollar Tree, Anytime Fitness, Domino’s, Metro by T-Mobile and Freeway Insurance. Philip Levy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

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