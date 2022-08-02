Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 309-Unit Multifamily Property in Northeast Dallas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Hampton Greens, a 309-unit multifamily property in northeast Dallas. Built in 1985 on nine acres, the 16-building community offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring patios or balconies, walk-in closets and exterior storage space. Amenities include a pool, business center, fitness center, clubhouse, children’s play area and onsite laundry facilities. David Fersing, Nick Fluellen and Bard Hoover of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Los Angeles-based Oro Capital Advisors LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a partnership between two locally based firms, Capital Boutiq and Trinity Investors.