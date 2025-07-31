Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 31-Unit Glencrest Apartments in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Glencrest Apartments, a multifamily property in Anaheim. A local family sold the asset to a limited liability company for $7.6 million.

Glencrest Apartments offers 31 one- and two-bedroom units with vinyl and tile flooring, ceiling fans and private patios or balconies. The gated property features courtyards, a swimming pool, two onsite laundry facilities and garage parking.

Drew Holden, Nick Kazemi and Tyler Leeson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Christian Tait of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer in the deal.