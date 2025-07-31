Thursday, July 31, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 31-Unit Glencrest Apartments in Anaheim

by Amy Works

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Glencrest Apartments, a multifamily property in Anaheim. A local family sold the asset to a limited liability company for $7.6 million.

Glencrest Apartments offers 31 one- and two-bedroom units with vinyl and tile flooring, ceiling fans and private patios or balconies. The gated property features courtyards, a swimming pool, two onsite laundry facilities and garage parking.

Drew Holden, Nick Kazemi and Tyler Leeson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Christian Tait of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Investor Partnership Acquires Office Building in Encinitas, California...

Northmarq Provides $129.7M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 23,820 SF...

Turnbridge Equities to Break Ground on $200M Highline...

CBRE Negotiates $82.3M Sale of Metro Miami Industrial...

Matthews Arranges Sale of 73,931 SF Shopping Center...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.9M Sale of Shopping...

Partnership to Develop $254M Affordable Housing Project Near...

WinnCos. Completes $85M Affordable Housing Redevelopment in New...