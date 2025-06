WOODINVILLE, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Junction, an industrial facility in Woodinville. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $10.5 million. Located at 19151 144th Ave. NE, the 31,000-square-foot The Junction is 93 percent leased to a variety of tenants, including fast food, auto care and tasting rooms. John Marks and RJ Vara of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller in the deal.